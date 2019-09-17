ABINGDON, Va. Mary Eller "Ms. Daisy" Ratliff, born on July 6, 1953, passed away on September 14, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Ms. Daisy enjoyed a 40 plus year nursing career, while spending her final years at SWVMHI on the geriatrics unit before retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Ruth Eller. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Mullins and husband, Eric; her granddaughter, Hannah "Sarge" Mullins; her sister, Linda Keen and husband, Kerry; niece, Kay Collins; and her great nephews, Michael, Shawn and Jacob Collins. In honoring her wishes, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 2731 Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ratliff.