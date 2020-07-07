Jim Ratliff, 82, of Kingsport, formerly of Keen Mountain, Va., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grundy, Va. He retired as mining superintendent and also from the Keen Mountain Correctional Facility. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valeria Ratliff; son, Mark Delomas; daughter, Lesa Felker; four brothers, and five sisters. Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan Nunley and husband, Steve; son, James Ratliff and wife, Kristi; eight grandchildren, Stacey Felker, Alexander Nicewander, Erin Williams, Carrie Berryhill, Jacob Ratliff, Kara Nunley, Thomas Delomas, and Samantha Delomas; sister, Elizabeth Ratliff; brother, Milton Ratliff and wife, Joyce; and several nieces and nephews. Jim's wishes were to be cremated. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Ratliff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.