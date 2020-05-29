Dr. Kelly Denise Price Ratcliffe passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 46, following a lengthy illness. She was of Protestant faith, and attended Highlight Academy of Education in Raven, Va. for ten years, then transferred to Covenant Christian School where she graduated in 1992. After attending SWCC, she enrolled in Life University Chiropractic School in Marietta, Ga. Upon her graduation, she returned to Kingsport, Tenn. and purchased Price Chiropractic where she practiced until her failing health. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Guy and Edith Miller of Honaker, Va. Surviving is her husband, Eric Ratcliffe of Bristol, Tenn.; her parents, Roy and Janice M. Barrett of Lebanon, Va.; two brothers, Zachary T. Barrett of Lebanon, Va., and Darren W. Barrett of Kingsport, Tenn.; uncle, G. Wade Miller and wife, Joyce, of Arlington, Va.; also surviving are her fur babies, Sugar, Sweetpea, and CJ, who will forever mourn their loss. At her request and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service with immediate family. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barrett-Ratcliffe family.

