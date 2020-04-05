Rasnick, Dallas Eugene

Dallas Eugene Rasnick departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by a special sister, Zella Rasnick Phillips. A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Morrell Cemetery in Bluff City, Tenn. Professional service provided by R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Health district reports community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County, Va.
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Mark Palmer departs Patrick Henry to take head-coaching job in Kentucky
-
Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. declare state of emergency, safer at home order issued for County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389