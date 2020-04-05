Rasnick, Dallas Eugene

Dallas Eugene Rasnick departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by a special sister, Zella Rasnick Phillips. A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Morrell Cemetery in Bluff City, Tenn. Professional service provided by R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.

