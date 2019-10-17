Ron "Snake" Rasnake, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1956, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Fred E. Rasnake and Janet Lundy, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He worked over 40 years as a brick and stone mason, he was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, and was a big TN Vol Fan. Surviving include his brother, Eddie Rasnake and wife, Michele; niece, Lauren Sidhu and husband, Sam; nephews, Blake, Michael, and Chandler Rasnake; stepfather, Ted S. Lundy and wife, Shirley; stepsister, Tina Melo and her daughters, Virginia and Caroline Melo; aunt, Kathy Wagner and husband, Larry; and cousins, Sam, Maleah, Roger, Kathy, Teresa, Tonda, and Andre The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home with Eddie Rasnake officiating. The burial will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday at Comers Rock Cemetery, Comers Rock Road, Elk Creek, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments