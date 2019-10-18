Ron "Snake" Rasnake, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home with Eddie Rasnake officiating. The burial will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday in Comers Rock Cemetery, Comers Rock Road, Elk Creek, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

