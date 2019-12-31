Doris Ann Wright Rasnake, age 88, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, December, 30, 2019. She was born July 8, 1931, to the late Nathaniel Wright and Bertha Whitt Wright in Russell County, Va. Doris had worked at Honaker Mills and retired from United Coal Company in Bristol, Va. at the age of 63 and attended Palestine Baptist Church. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and working with her flowers. In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Franklin Howard "Frank" Rasnake; son, Jerry Rasnake; and five siblings, Virginia Nichols, Betty Dodrill, Mildred Cook, James Wright, and Louise Fuller. Doris is survived by three children, Wanda Reedy and husband, Fred, of Swords Creek, Va., Allen Rasnake of Castlewood, Va., and Sandra Rasnake of Abingdon, Va.; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Reedy, Joshua Reedy, Chris Rasnake, Breeanna Whitt, Nathaniel Rasnake, and Rachael Rasnake; and four great-grandchildren, Eli, Sam, Alex, and Laska. A funeral ceremony will be held at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Interment will be conducted at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. where pallbearers will be selected from grandsons and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Doris Ann Wright Rasnake is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Rasnake, Doris Ann
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Main Street Chapel
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jan 2
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, January 2, 2020
7:00PM
Main Street Chapel
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jan 3
Interment
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Abingdon, VA 24210
