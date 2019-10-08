HONAKER, Va. Carnell Stevens Rasnake, age 76, of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. She was born March 23, 1943, in Buchanan County, Va. Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Rasnake, Bradley Rasnake, Dakota Rasnake, Derek Rasnake, Chase Rasnake, and Andy Artrip. Funeral services for Carnell Stevens Rasnake will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Burial will be at the Crabtree Cemetery on Sandy Ridge, Cleveland, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rasnake family.