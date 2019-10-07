HONAKER, Va. Carnell Stevens Rasnake, age 76, of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born March 23, 1943, in Buchanan County, Va. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Osborne Stevens. She was a lifetime resident of Russell County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rasnake; grandsons, Jeremy Rasnake and Christopher Rasnake; sisters, Effie Jessee, Mona Crabtree and Dorothy Osborne; brothers, Carter Stevens, Edgar Stevens, Donald Stevens, Claude Stevens and Ned Stevens. Survivors include four sons, Dual Rasnake and wife, Mary, of Abingdon, Va., Randall Rasnake of Cedar Bluff, Va., Darrell Rasnake of Cedar Bluff, Va., Dallas Rasnake and wife, Kimberly, of Rosedale, Va.; one daughter, Patricia Rasnake of Honaker, Va.; six grandchildren, Candice Artrip and husband, Andy, Shawn Rasnake and wife, Keshia, Bradley Rasnake and wife, Abby, Dakota Rasnake, Derek Rasnake and Chase Rasnake; three great-grandchildren, Hailey Artrip, Bentley Rasnake and River Rasnake; four sisters, MaryAnn Crabtree of Cleveland, Va., Ethel Powers of Manassas, Va., Nadine Houser and husband, Walter, of Bristol, Va., and Emily Crabtree of Honaker, Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Rasnake, Bradley Rasnake, Dakota Rasnake, Derek Rasnake, Chase Rasnake and Andy Artrip. Funeral services for Carnell Stevens Rasnake will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Roy Lee Wilson officiating. Burial will be at the Crabtree Cemetery on Sandy Ridge, Cleveland, Va. Family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rasnake family.