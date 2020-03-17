Randall, Angelia E.

Angelia E. Randall, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home after a long-fought battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothia Burke Randall. Survivors include brother, Keith Randall and wife, Pamela and her poodle, Teddy Bear. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Cody, Sarah and Lindsay as well as the attending nurses, aids and counselors for their support and help during this difficult period. May Angelia rest in peace. Her fight is over. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Collins. Due to allergies and travel, please do not send flowers, memorials may be sent to Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202 in her memory. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Randall family.

