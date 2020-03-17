Randall, Angelia E.

Angelia E. Randall, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home after a long-fought battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothia Burke Randall. Survivors include brother, Keith Randall and wife, Pamela and her poodle, Teddy Bear. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Cody, Sarah and Lindsay as well as the attending nurses, aids and counselors for their support and help during this difficult period. May Angelia rest in peace. Her fight is over. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Collins. Due to allergies and travel, please do not send flowers, memorials may be sent to Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202 in her memory. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Randall family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Scott Vermillion questions John Marshall's player pipeline
-
Developers discuss plans for development in downtown Bristol
-
Region's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sullivan County
-
The Sessions Hotel opens April 2, joins Marriott
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389