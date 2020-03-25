LEBANON, Va. Herman Eugene "Gene" Ramsey, 83, went to be with the Lord with his family by his side, March 22, 2020. Burial will be held at Temple Hill Memorial Park 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Those wishing to attend are requested meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Trent, Frank Ramsey, John Ramsey, Brian Stevens, Chris Boardwine, and Mark Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be John L. Long, Ray Bradley, and Harold Bartee. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Ramsey family.

