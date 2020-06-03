Ramsey, Carolyn J.

Carolyn J. Ramsey, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and additional details viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Ramsey and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

