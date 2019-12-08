Barbara Kay Ramsey, 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Dungannon, Va. on January 6, 1946, a daughter of the late William H. and Beulah M. Hillman Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul Wesley Ramsey. Kay was a resident of Bristol for many years. She was a loving and a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt. She worked for Scott County Vocational Center for several years. She also worked as a Employment Coordinator for several years in Southwest Virginia. She was a great artist. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Kay is survived by four sisters, Linda J. Hall of Gate City, Va., Rita Adrian of Knoxville, Tenn., Karen Rose and husband, Mike, of Bluff City, Tenn., Debra Taylor and husband, John, of Birmingham, Ala.; two brothers, Geddes H. Ramsey and wife, Judith, of Sevierville, Tenn. and John W. Ramsey and wife, Wanda, of Blountville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. Debra would like to express a special thank you to her sister, Karen Rose for all the love and care shown to Kay during her illness. No services are planned at this time. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Ramsey and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.