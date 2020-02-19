Ramey, Thomas Dewey

Thomas Dewey Ramey, 75, Bristol, Va., entered into rest, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Dewey was born in Scott County, Va., on November 20, 1944, and was the son of the late Ervin Ransome and Laura Thelma (Baker) Ramey. In addition to his parents, his daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Ramey; sister, Patsy Sue Leonard; and brother, Billy Con Ramey preceded him in death. He is survived by wife, Brenda Ramey of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Selena Lane (Russell) of Gate City, Va.; sons, Thomas Clifton Ramey (Kim) of Kingsport, Tenn., and Ervin Arthur Ramey of Bristol, Va.; sisters, Nancy McMurray (Sam) of Gate City, Va., and Cleo Akers (Lonnie) of Kingsport, Tenn.; brother, Joe Ramey; grandchildren, Brittany Lewis (Clint), Trevor Lane, Jacob Ramey, Christopher, Justtin Fuller; great-grandchildren, Tristan Lewis and Aleah Grace Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Selena and Russell Lane. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. at the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Gary Cavin and Evangelist Rex McMurray officiating. The Praise Duet will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Peters Cemetery in Hiltons, Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, to go into procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Ramey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Thomas Dewey Ramey.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ramey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

