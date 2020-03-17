Malcolm "Bud" Snyder Rambo, age 89, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born June 15, 1930 in Elizabethton, Tenn., a son of the late Argil Gresham and Gladys Rachel Snyder Rambo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Rambo; and sister, Edna Adams. Bud was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church and served as Security. Throughout his career, he was a salesman and purchasing agent for Mitchell-Powers Hardware Company for over 35 years. Bud loved farming and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean S. Rambo; daughter, Mitzi Mooberry and husband, Steve; brother, Stuart Rambo and wife, Sandra; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Allen Robert and the Rev. Johnny Burton officiating. A committal and interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mountain City, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Larry Litz, Harvey Spence, Bud Bolling, Tom Snyder, Kevin Barb and Lynn Snyder. Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Roundtable at the Slater Center. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses in ICU at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their excellent care. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Rambo and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
