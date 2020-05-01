On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Freida G. Rainey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1929, in Exeter, Virginia, a daughter of the late Frank and Nora Taylor Brooks, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was the owner and operator of the Bonfire Restaurant. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Rainey; daughters, Vickie Martin, Sandra Charnigo and husband, Michael; sons, Blaine Galliher and Daryle Galliher; grandchildren, Terry Galliher, Charlie Galliher, Heather Galliher, Tressure Pickett Clark, and Alisha Galliher; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Brooks and wife, Betty; and sister-in-law, Teresa Rainey. Freida was a faithful follower of Jehovah God. She fought the fine fight, and ran the course to the finish. She exemplified the humble and loving spirit of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She has reserved for her the Crown of Righteousness. We look forward to that wonderful day when we will see her again face to face. Our family would like to thank everyone who called, sent a card, prayed and offered their encouragement in so many different ways. What a blessing you were to us. We appreciate each and every one of you, and we will always have a special place in our heart for you. We would also like to acknowledge the Bonfire Family for the wonderful memories you gave us through the years. You were always so gracious and kind whenever, and wherever, you would see us. We would also like to thank the Caris Healthcare family for the kind and loving care they provided us in our most difficult time. You became a part of our family and we will never forget you. Due to the existing health restrictions, we will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

