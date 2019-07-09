Misty Cheek Radford, 54, of Bedford, went to her Heavenly home unexpectedly on July 6, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1965, in Marion, a daughter of Barbara Lester Hancock and the late Kenneth David Lester. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Billy" Cheek; her maternal grandparents, Glenn and Ruby Jones; her paternal grandparents, David Lester and Burton St. John; her beloved great-grandfather, J. B. Jones; and her mother-in-law, Wanda Radford. She grew up in Chilhowie and graduated from Chilhowie High School. In 1993, she graduated from Wytheville Community College with a degree in Nursing. She moved to Roanoke where she had been employed by Carilion for twenty-five years in various areas and positions. She made many friends in her work family. The highlight of her life was becoming a mother to a little boy born on December 1, 2000. She named him Landon and he was the light of her life and she loved him more than life itself, he became her world. When Landon was asked to describe his mother and their relationship, he stated "there are no words." She wondered daily how she would manage life with Landon going to college and her not having him at home and seeing him every day. In 2003, she and Bradley Robert Radford married and he became a loving and caring Dad to Landon, which Misty was so thankful for. Their marriage made for a very happy and rewarding life for she, Brad and Landon. Misty would light up a room with her laugh and smile. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was kind, helpful and very outspoken. She will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved clothes, jewelry and shoes and was always color coordinated. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Brad; the shining star in her life, her son, Landon; beloved brother, Ricky Lester and wife, Misty; stepfather, Pat Hancock; sister, Tina Hanes; brother-in-law, Jeff Cheek and wife, Rhonda; sister-in-law, Terri Newbrough and husband, Jeff; mother-in-law, Barbara Cheek; father-in-law, Jerry Radford; sister-in-law, Lee Ann Graham and husband. Dana; brother-in-law, Jamie Radford and wife, Karen; special friends and cohort, Monica Coles and Mike Delp; special adopted aunt, Connie Reed, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Jimmy Compton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.