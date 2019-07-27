Geraldine M. Rachel, age 92, lifelong resident of Washington County, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 13, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Landon and Leaner Harless Mitchell. She was a cafeteria manager for Virginia High School, a seamstress, and owner/operator of Rachel's Custom Beef Processing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Nathan Rachel; son, Bruce Allen Rachel; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Bobby Rachel and wife, Dyca, Barbara Singleton and husband, Ken, and Barry Rachel; grandchildren, Steven Rachel, Amy Venable, Sherri Pettitt, and Brittany Dutton; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Jowers; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Susong Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve Rachel, Jimmy Dutton, Ed Mitchell, Jim Hutton, Butch Murray and Levi Holcomb. Online condolences maybe registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.