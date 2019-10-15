1943-2019 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." - Revelation 21:4 Donald "Don" R. Raber, 76, of Blountville, died on Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer and a brief illness. Born in St. Albans, Queens, New York, he lived in Kingsport since 1981. A veteran of the United States Navy from 1960 to 1966, Don served on a variety of vessels including the USS Aldebaran (AF-10), from which he later took the name of his business. A 1967 graduate of Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, Don later earned his MBA from Marshall University and completed advanced trust work and executive development classes at Northwestern University and the University of Tennessee respectively. He also received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Tusculum College in 2013. After working in a number of brokerage houses, securities firms, and banks on both Wall Street and in West Virginia, Don arrived in Kingsport in 1981 to work as Senior Vice President and Trust Officer at First National Bank of Sullivan County (later First Eastern Bank and First American Bank). From 1986 to 1993, Don also worked at Home Federal Bank in Johnson City and First Tennessee Bank in similar roles. In 1991, Don founded Aldebaran Financial, Inc. with the sole goal of helping clients achieve their dreams of financial security and peace of mind. Don's reputation in the investment community and skill as a financial advisor led to him being called upon extensively to service in both finance and investment capacities with area 501(c)3 organizations. A longtime member and former elder at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tennessee, Don also served in leadership and advisory capacities on a variety of boards, foundations, and committees, including the Ballad Health Investment Committee, the Bank of Tennessee Board of Directors, the East Tennessee State University Foundation, the Emory and Henry Parents Council, the Evergreen Presbyterian Life Services Foundation, the Furman University Presidents Advisory Council, the Hofstra University Zarb Business School Advisory Board, the Holston Home for Children Board of Directors, the Mountain Empire Community College Foundation, the Northeast State Community College Foundation, the Tusculum College Board of Trustees, and the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America Executive Board. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Loyce C. Raber; his brother, Laurence B. Raber; his sister, JoAnn Davis; and his mother and father, Olive J. Raber and William G. Raber. Don is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Raber, of the home; son, Peter W. Raber and wife, Katie, of Kingsport, and son, Donald R. Raber II, and wife, Kimberly, of Clinton, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Henry, Ben, Ian, and Sydney; brother and sister-in-law, William G. Raber Jr. Rosemary Raber; nieces, nephews, and cousins, Deb, Tina, Tommy, Dan, Deb, Dee, and Linsday; and extended family, Patti Crowson and Kristie Archer. A celebration of Don's life will be conducted 6 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Alan Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyce and August Ritzler Scholarship Fund, Tusculum College, 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
