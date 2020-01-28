Robert G. "Bob" Quinn Sr., age 92, of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harold Barnett Memorial Cemetery with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Quinn, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

