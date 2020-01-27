Robert G. "Bob" Quinn Sr., age 92, of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 24, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late George J. and Elsie Peterson Quinn. Bob was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Prior to the Navy, Bob played semi-pro Baseball with the Chicago White Sox. A game he always thoroughly enjoyed. He devoted many seasons to little league coaching, went on to sponsor local Baseball Teams through "The Taco Place" and "Quinn's Snack Shack" two restaurants that he owned and enjoyed serving the public. Before moving to Honaker, Bob lived in the Bristol area for 19 years. He was a production control manager for Bell & Howell for 39 years and retired from Plastron Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Joyce Marie Quinn; twin brother, George Robert Quinn; son, Shawn Quinn; granddaughter, Monica Worley; grandson, Tyler Sousa; and sister, Catherine Krutz. Survivors include his children, Kevin Quinn and wife, Pam, Robert Quinn Jr. and wife, Tracy, Colleen Quinn-Musick and husband, Jonathan, Judy Body and husband, Pete, and Bob Quinn and wife, Pat; sister, Mary Gilgenbach; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harold Barnett Memorial Cemetery, 980 Bristol Caverns Hwy, Bristol, Tenn., with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.