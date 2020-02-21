Quesenberry, Gregory Joseph

Gregory Joseph Quesenberry, age 53, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Blevins Quesenberry. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Gregory Joseph Quesenberry is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

