Quesenberry, Gregory Joseph

Gregory Joseph Quesenberry, age 53, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Blevins Quesenberry. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Gregory Joseph Quesenberry is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
10:00AM
Russell Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24210
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating body found along Campground Road
-
AMBER Alert issued for missing Sullivan County 15-month old
-
Guest View: Will we learn from the Cabela’s closing?
-
UPDATE: Man in police custody after threatening to jump off roof in downtown Bristol
-
Sheriff: Men involved in Washington County shooting death were dating sisters
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas