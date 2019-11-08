BRISTOL, Va. John King Purifoy, beloved husband of Sharon, father of Will, father to Adam and Ashley, brother of Lew, has left us far too soon, at 57 years, on November 6, 2019. Those of us who are his family understand that, because of John's great kindness and generosity of spirit, our sorrow is shared and our affections are made deeper and stronger by the testimony of his friends and colleagues, especially of the students from his twenty years at Marion Middle School and Mt. Rogers Combined School, many of whom called him "Dad". Husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and teacherfare thee well. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the Emory & Henry College Chapel, with family reception in the Fellowship Hall following. The Rev. David St. Clair will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis M. Purifoy Scholarship Fund at E&H. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of John King Purifoy is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.