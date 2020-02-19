Beverly Jean Puerkhauer, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home from heart failure. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to the late George and Helen King. She graduated a year early from Washburn High School and married a serviceman, with whom she had three children. She raised her three children with her second husband, Gerhard Puerkhauer. After raising the family, they moved to the Roan Mountain in 1985 to their dream home. She later moved to Bristol after her husband's death. She loved traveling with her husband and even after his death, gardening, Opera, playing the piano and Mah Jongg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerhard "Joe" Puerkhauer in 2001; her brother, Ron King; and her best friend, Senah Seagle. Survivors include her daughters, Laurie (Bob) Aman, and Linda (Jerry) Magloughin; son, Steven Woods; grandchildren, Anna (Josh) DeWitt and Kei Magloughin; brother, Roger King; sisters, Lynn King and Margaret Bain; and nieces, Rachel (Michael) King and Lisa (Louis) King. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m., Saturday prior to the service. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mills Rd., Suite 6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604, or The Leukemia Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Condolences and Memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Puerkhauer family.
