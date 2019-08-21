SALTVILLE, Va. William I. "Mike" Puckett, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kate Puckett; and sisters, Bert Snead and Nellie Harris. Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia Roe Puckett; daughter, Janice Dornon and husband, Scott; son, Michael Puckett and wife, Michelle; grandson, Mason Puckett; brothers, Kyle Puckett and wife, Evelyn and Swanson Puckett and wife, Phyllis; and sisters, Armelda "Mell" Henderson and Judy Mutter and husband, Graham. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Clark Powers and Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the William "Mike" Puckett family.

