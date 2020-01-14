BASTROP, Texas It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend Vonda Whitt Puckett on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Bastrop, Texas. Funeral Services for Vonda Whitt Puckett will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Puckett family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Puckett, Vonda Whitt
To send flowers to the family of Vonda Puckett, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Guaranteed delivery before Vonda's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Guaranteed delivery before Vonda's Funeral Service begins.