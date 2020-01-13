Puckett, Vonda Whitt

BASTROP, Texas It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend Vonda Whitt Puckett on December 31, 2019, in Bastrop, Texas. She was born on September 27, 1933, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Mattie Fleming Whitt and Henry Walder Whitt. Vonda grew up in rural Virginia on the family farm and spent time in Michigan as a young adult. She married her husband, Claude Puckett, an officer in the U.S. Air Force on Labor Day, 1955. This began a long and challenging journey as a military spouse. For the next 20 years, she endured moving every few years when Claude was transferred or deployed. This included living in France, where her daughter Belinda and son Byron were born. She was in charge of the household when Claude was deployed while raising a family of three. Particularly difficult was caring for three children and supporting Claude during his combat tours in Vietnam. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Claude and Vonda moved to the San Francisco area where Vonda worked in the electronics industry for several years. Once retired from working, she enjoyed spending time with her family, her husband, and their cats. After Claude passed, she moved to Texas and lived across the street from her daughter, who was her best friend and caregiver. She spent her last years close to home, enjoying visits from her friends and family. Vonda loved gardening, nature, animals and the many birds that visited her backyard feeders. She especially enjoyed the company of her cat, Lucky. Vonda is survived by her sister, Ann Hughes; her daughter, Belinda and her husband, David Thompson; her son, Stephen and his wife, Christine Puckett; and her grandson, Bradley Puckett. Funeral services for Vonda Whitt Puckett will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Puckett family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Cabela’s closing at The Falls
-
Bristol casino developer challenges some JLARC report findings
-
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians proposes casino in Washington County, Va.
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.