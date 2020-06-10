Thomas Gene "Tommy" Puckett, age 85, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1934, in Russell County, Va., a son of the late Beecher Puckett Sr. and Mary Magdaline Wallace Puckett, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was retired from Kerns Bakery, and he was a member of Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Jane Puckett;; daughter, Jane Fleenor; and sisters, Dorothy Ann Powers and Sue Breeding. Surviving include his son-in-law, Jim Fleenor; brothers, Donald Puckett, Beecher Puckett Jr. and wife, Fern, and Tinkie Puckett and wife, Teressa; sister, Debbie Fleenor; grandchildren, Jamie Fleenor and fiancee', Tina, Kim Blevins and husband, Rick, and Travis Fleenor and wife, Carla; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Puckett will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

