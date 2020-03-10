Puckett, Sylvie Marie Roe

SALTVILLE, Va. Sylvia Marie Roe Puckett, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, William I. "Mike" Puckett; parents, Roy and Margie Roe; and siblings, Virginia Puckett, Carl Roe, Lillian Terry, Claude Roe, Charlie Roe, Tommy Roe, Lonnie Roe, Johnny Roe, and Melvin Roe. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Dornon and husband, Scott; son, Michael Puckett and wife, Michelle; grandson, Mason Puckett; brothers, Howard Roe and Hestle Roe; sister, Birtie Dowell; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday March 13, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Clark Powers and Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sylvia Roe Puckett family.
