SALTVILLE, Va. Mary Sue Puckett, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Va. She was a life long member of Main Street Christian Church. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Puckett; grandson, Christopher Puckett; sisters, Revonda Barbrow and Annis Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Fran Puckett. She is survived by three sons, Mike Puckett, Harold "Bud" Puckett and wife, Renae, and Tim and wife, Shelby; grandchildren, Michael and wife, Elizabeth, Hannah Puckett, Justin and Catey Green; great-grandchildren, McKinley Puckett and Allison, Emily Puckett and A.C.; great great-grandsons, Aiden and Ezra; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, in the Elizabeth Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Mary Sue Puckett family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments