Joe Ronnie Puckett, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Don Zampogna officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be Johnny Owens, Gary Wilson, Carl Musick, Johnny Puckett, Claude McGlothlin, Jeff Puckett, Wayne Puckett, and Giles "Smokey" Fields. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Easton, Lewis McGlothlin, and Carson Crabtree. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA 24225, or Green Valley Baptist Church, 695 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Share memories and condolences with the Puckett family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

