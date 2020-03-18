Joe Ronnie Puckett, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Don Zampogna officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be Johnny Owens, Gary Wilson, Carl Musick, Johnny Puckett, Claude McGlothlin, Jeff Puckett, Wayne Puckett, and Giles "Smokey" Fields. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Easton, Lewis McGlothlin, and Carson Crabtree. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA 24225, or Green Valley Baptist Church, 695 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Share memories and condolences with the Puckett family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
2:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Scott Vermillion questions John Marshall's player pipeline
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
Eight Northeast Tennessee men charged in human trafficking investigation
-
Developers discuss plans for development in downtown Bristol
-
The Sessions Hotel opens April 2, joins Marriott
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389