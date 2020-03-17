Joe Ronnie Puckett, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on November 17, 1938, in Russell County, Va., he was the son of the late G.L. and Helen Owens Puckett. Joe served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #251. A retiree from the Virginia Department of Transportation, he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture in his spare time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patty A. Puckett; brother, Jerry D. Puckett; nine nieces and nephews; aunts, Bonnie McCracken and Ann Price; mother-in-law, Sallie Artrip, brothers-in-law, Norman Artrip and wife Gwyn, Doug Artrip and wife Sharon, Anthony Artrip and wife Linda; several cousins. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Easton, Dr. Desalvo, Dr. Armstrong, Dr. Cummins, the staff of Lebanon Cancer Center, the staff of Ballad Health 2nd floor, Ballad Health Hospice, Diane L. Combs, Nancy Hale, Gloria Wolfe, the Easton family, and Audrey Sykes. Pallbearers will be Johnny Owens, Gary Wilson, Carl Musick, Johnny Puckett, Claude McGlothlin, Jeff Puckett, Wayne Puckett, and Giles "Smokey" Fields. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Easton, Lewis McGlothlin, and Carson Crabtree. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Rev. Don Zampogna officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA., 24225 or Green Valley Baptist Church, 695 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Share memories and condolences with the Puckett family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
