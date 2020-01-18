Nikki Elizabeth Pruitt, age 55, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1964, in Marietta, Ga. Nikki was office manager for Bristol Electric Motor for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. Nikki was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Burke Pruitt. Survivors include father, Nelson Pruitt Sr.; brother, Nelson "Bo" Pruitt Jr.; niece, Candie Whitus; great niece, Kinsleigh Whitus; several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Amelia Court House, Virginia. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
