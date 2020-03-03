RICH VALLEY, Va. Donna Mae Pruitt, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. She was born in Smyth Co., to the late Homer and Pearl Smith Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Pruitt; son, Randy Pruitt; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Pruitt. She is survived by four children, Jackie Pruitt and wife, Lisa, of Rich Valley, Larry Pruitt and wife, Judy, of Marion, Tim Pruitt and wife, Teresa, of Shady Valley, Tenn., and Danny Pruitt and companion, Carla of Roanoke; grandchildren, Danielle Davidson and husband, Donnie, Kristie Hayes and husband, Adam, Kimberly Armstrong and husband, Steven, Heather Davis, Sonja Pruitt and Travis, Terri McBrayer and husband, Jeremy, Tracy Delgado, Daniel Pruitt and wife, Shayanna, and John, Jackie, Caleb, and Angel Pruitt and their mother, Jamie Gautier; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to include two special friends Peggy Weddle, and Keith and Virginia Kell. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday March 5, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mack Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgedale UMC Cemetery in Rich Valley. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pruitt family.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
