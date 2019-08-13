Billie Jean Pruitt, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Russell County, Va., on August 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Stella Cox Wilson. She was a member of the Lebanon Church of Christ and Lebanon Lions Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Pruitt; son, Mike Pruitt; and brothers, J.P. Wilson and Harry Wilson. Survivors include her son, Mark Pruitt and wife, Teresa, of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Teresa Pruitt of Lebanon; grandchildren, Josh Pruitt and wife, Josie, Jonathan Pruitt and wife, Kristen, Leah Pruitt, Colton Pruitt, and Ashley Mills and husband, Matthew; several great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Miller of Northern Va. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Minister Keith Hovis and Minister Ron Epling officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Va. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Pruitt family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.