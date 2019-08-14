Billie Jean Pruitt, 81, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Minister Keith Hovis and Minister Ron Epling officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Va. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Pruitt family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.