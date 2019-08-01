Herschel "Pat" T. Propst Jr., age 90, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his beloved cabin in Abingdon, Virginia, near Brumley Gap. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Propst, of Bristol, Va.; special friend, Bettie Jane Morrison and her sister, Joyce Harman of Abingdon; nephew, James "Jim" P. Hogg of Somerset, Ky., his wife, Susie, and their daughters, Amber Hogg Wheeldon (Justin) and Hannah Hogg; and several cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel T. Propst Sr., and Elizabeth Toomey Propst; his sister, Wilma Jean Propst Hogg; brother-in-law, William "Buddy" A. Hogg; and nephew, Kenneth Preston Hogg, all of Somerset. Pat was born in Luretha (now Ferguson), Kentucky in 1929 and grew up in Somerset, Ky. He was a 1947 graduate of Somerset High School where he played trombone in the marching band. He was president of the Class of 1947 and for many years compiled and edited a newsletter for his Briar Jumper classmates. In fact, at the time of his death, there was a newsletter in progress in his typewriter. He was a 1951 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College with a B. A. in English and was a member of the Mystic 13 fraternity. His was the last KWC class to graduate at the Winchester campus before the college moved to Owensboro. He loved high school and college class reunions and truly enjoyed reminiscing with his classmates over the years. He was a member of the Presbyterian (U. S. A.) faith. Pat was an extraordinary person with a tremendous work ethic who was employed continuously from age 14 until his retirement at age 77. After college, he worked in Louisville, Kentucky, and Norton, Virginia, before moving to Abingdon in 1958, where he was part owner of the Town & Country Hardware on Main Street and served as a volunteer firefighter. Later, he worked for many years as a sales representative for Bristol Steel. After its closing, he was the original founder/owner of American Steel & Iron, Inc., on King Mill Pike in Bristol, Va., and worked there from its opening until his retirement. He was a friend and mentor to countless co-workers, employees, and acquaintances. He was a selfless person who constantly looked for ways to support, encourage and help others. A loyal patriot and concerned citizen, in the mid-1980s he founded an organization called Citizens for a Debt-Free America whose goal was to help eliminate the U. S. National Debt and held several events to raise money to send to the Public Debt Reduction Fund. He was an avid supporter of the Somerset High School marching band and enjoyed helping them obtain instruments for the students. He loved children, and one of his greatest pleasures was inviting them to fish in his pond at the cabin. He was a lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and meticulously filled out his bracket during tournament time. Another favorite hobby of his was growing and propagating African violets. As a final act of benevolence, Pat donated his body to the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3012 Lee Highway (near I-81 Exit 7), Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations or new/gently-used musical instruments may be sent to Somerset High School, Attn. Band Director, 301 College Street, Somerset, KY 42501, or to the charity of your choice.