Herschel "Pat" T. Propst Jr., age 90, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his beloved cabin in Abingdon, Virginia, near Brumley Gap. As a final act of benevolence, Pat donated his body to the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3012 Lee Highway (near I-81 Exit 7), Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations or new/gently-used musical instruments may be sent to Somerset High School, Attn. Band Director, 301 College Street, Somerset, KY 42501, or to the charity of your choice.