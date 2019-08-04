ABINGDON, Va. Albert Russell Proffitt "Sonny" passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living. He was the son of the late Albert L. and Thelma Horner Proffitt. He was born on October 22, 1927. He graduated from Tennessee High School and served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan. Sonny graduated from Va. Tech in 1951 and continued graduate studies at Dartmouth College and the University of Wisconsin. He retired as President of Carolina Gravure of Litton Industries; Lexington, S.C., and he served on the Board of Pulp and Paper Safety and Health Committee. Sonny also held numerous management positions at Decatone of Flitchburg Paper Co. in Westminster, Mass. He was a dedicated fan and collector of American Jazz music and was an avid supporter of the Constitution. His hobbies were listening to jazz, reading, and watching football. He was a member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon. Sonny is survived by his wife, Gail, of the home; sons, Lance Proffitt of New Jersey and Denis Proffitt of Penn.; sister, Frances Rowell of Tenn.; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, 136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Ron Gilmer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memory Gardens after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the youth program of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church at 136 E. Main Street; Abingdon, VA 24210 or to Caris Hospice, 1701 Euclid Avenue, #H, Bristol, VA 24201. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Albert Russell "Sonny" Proffitt is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.