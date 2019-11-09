Helen Privette stepped peacefully from this earth into heaven on November 7, 2019 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. The funeral service for Mrs. Privette will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Volunteer Baptist Church with Pastor Tony French officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

