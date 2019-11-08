Helen Privette stepped peacefully from this earth into heaven on November 7, 2019 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Florence, S.C. on December 4, 1931, daughter of the late Worth and Ellie Helms. Helen was a devoted Christian and member of Volunteer Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery and was an active member of her Sunday School class. Helen was a strong, independent lady who loved the outdoors, wildlife and gardening. She enjoyed the beauty of her east Tennessee home, where she spent the last 58 years of her life. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Privette and son, Ronald Privette. Survivors include her daughter, Carol Eads Wilson and husband, Brian; grandchildren: Jordan Eads, and fiance', Jeremy Bouknight; Whitney Maddox and husband, Jeremy; and Wes Eads and wife, Rachel. Son, Michael Privette. Daughter, Beverly Leonard and grandchildren: Shandelle and Austina Leonard. Granddaughter: Jennifer Floyd and husband, Terry. Step grandchildren: Jim Friar and wife, Keadran; and Laura Sigg and husband Chris; along with eight great grandchildren. Her sister, Betty Faye Taylor and husband, Johnny, of Monroe, NC and several nieces and nephews. Helen will always be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit and for being a loving, caring, supportive mother, grandmother, wife and friend. A special thank you to Avalon Hospice nurse, Patti; and caregivers, Judy, Mary, Sue, Eva and Linda for their loving kindness. The funeral service for Mrs. Privette will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Volunteer Baptist Church with Pastor Tony French officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteer Baptist Church, 2695 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.