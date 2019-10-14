SALTVILLE, Va. William A. "Winky" Price was born on April 5, 1921, in Henrytown, Smyth, Virginia, entered into his Heavenly Home on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the age of 98 1/2 from "The Waters" of Johnson City, Tenn. He was the son of the late Charles Ogden Price and Carrie Johnson Price. William was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Maryland Casey Price; his son, William R. Price; his daughter, Nancy Coe and her husband, Clarence Coe; five sisters and two brothers. He was the last survivor and the one that lived the longest in his family and one of the last survivors and historians of Henrytown. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II: he was a Bronze Star Combat Veteran in the Asiatic Pacific Theater with 2 Bronze Service Stars; Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Service Star; Bronze Star; Combat Infantry Badge; Good Conduct Medal and was a Private First Class. Battles: New Guinea, Luzon; Occupation of Japan just north of Tokyo. He Loved his GOD, his family, and his Country that he served, and loved to work in the garden raising lots of vegetables and to grow flowers. He is survived by his daughter, Carol and husband, William Chadwick of Saltville, Va.; his son, Ralph Price and wife, Diana, of Marion, Va., and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cousin, former Delegate Joseph P. Johnson Jr. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 16, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenny Poston officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. We would like to give a special Thank you to Dr. Karen Elmore, MD and Dr. Brian Mazzei for their excellent care given to our father in the last few years and those that showed their love and acts of kindness that were expressed for our father. We are so grateful and thankful for his many friends, especially his special friend Betty and the late Bill Haga. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the William A. Price family.
