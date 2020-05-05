ABINGDON, Va. Ralph Lee Price was given his wings to fly home to his Lord on May 3, 2020. His Christian faith and the Love of his wife Jean "Sweetheart" of 70 years of marriage kept him fighting to the end. He served his country in the United States Army in WWII; he was in the 3rd Army Infantry 10th Squadron of the Constabulary 1945-1947. He was stationed in France and then went on to Germany where he worked as a guard on the Germany/Russian Boarder. He told of a story where he guarded the president of Yugoslavia Marshall Josip Tito. Once he returned from the war he went to the local trade school and then went on to Richmond for a year; he then came back home to his "Sweetheart" and worked at a factory in Bristol, Va. He stopped at Widener's service station one day and was given a job, and his life truly began after the war. With his hard work and determination, he eventually became a business owner of the Local ESSO Service Station and then it became the local EXXON Station here in Abingdon. Throughout the 45 years of owning a business he became friends with many when their paths crossed, and his help with many who were in need made him an extraordinary man and everyone's friend. After 45 years, he retired due to health issues and spent his time with his wife and son and continued to work on his favorite sports cars (Austin Healy & MGA's). He is survived by his Sweetheart Jean Price; he is also survived by his brother Howard Price and wife Ruth of Churchill, Tenn., and two sisters, Shirley Holmes of Hampton, Va., and Norma Jean Wright of Abingdon; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and God children. He is the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Price and mother Grace Lee Price, and the father of his late son Michael Allen Price. His late brothers and sisters include Linda Houser, Nadine Miller, Vivian Farmer, Jewell Millsap, Kenny Wayne Price and Elwood Price. Mr. Price was a 40 year member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Abingdon and a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. He loved the Lord, his wife, family, friends and his country and fellow service members. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, with the Rev. Barbara Farmer and the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard. Attendance in person is restricted to immediate family. The service will be available via livestream by visiting https://www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Interment will be private in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be nephews and Godsons, and honorary pallbearers will be members of V.F.W. Post 1997 and American Legion Post 12. The family wishes to thank the many physicians and nurses and staff of the Mountain Home VA Medical Center (CLC) for their care and kindness to Mr. and Mrs. Price throughout Mr. Price's illness. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Ralph Lee Price is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.