Price, Peggy Joann

Peggy Joann Price, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born August 15, 1938, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James Preston and Lena Ruth Roark Doyle. Peggy retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center and also worked for Valleydale. She was a member of Landmark Mission Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Knittel; grandson, Greg Dye; great-grandsons, Josh Buffalo and Tyler James Brown. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Price; children, Albert Brown, James Brown and wife, Teresa, Sheila Harr and husband, Tim, and Mark Brown and wife, Jean; grandchildren, Michael Knittel, Robbie Knittel, Tonya Knittel, Dawn Buffalo, David Brown, James Edward Brown, David Lee Brown, Sean William Brown, and Brittany Harr; several great-grandchildren; brother, John Doyle and wife Judy; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Austin Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Larry Hall officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.