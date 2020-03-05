Pauline Alice Price, 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. She was born on September 2, 1927, in Akron, Colorado, a daughter of the late Richard and Josephine Hrouda Kalous. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Price; one brother and seven sisters. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and retired from Bristol Lingerie. She loved her church, cooking, flowers and gardening. She is survived by her son, Larry Price and wife, Ellen; grandson, Brent Price; and brother, George Kalous. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of NHC Healthcare for the care they provided. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Price and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
