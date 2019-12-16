Norville G. Price, age 64, of Bristol, TN went to be with The Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1955 in Kingsport, Tenn., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Coach Price was a member of Fellowship Chapel. He worked as an Athletic Trainer for Wytheville High School, Virginia High School, Rustburg High School, and served as a supervisor for Campbell County Schools. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Price and his sister, Willie Belcher. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda Tolbert Price; mother, Dorothy "Dot" Price; brother-in-law, Steve Belcher; nephews, Andrew Belcher and wife, Jessica, Tyler Belcher and wife, Crystal; great-nieces and nephew, Gracie Belcher, Wrigley Belcher, Camden Belcher, and Kendall Belcher. The funeral service for Coach Price will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Belcher, Andrew Belcher, Tyler Belcher, John Tolbert, Michael Tolbert, Val Dewald, Paul Wheeler, Martin Christian, Doug Dewald, Henry Campbell, and Dennis Dewald. Funeral attendees are encouraged to bring any memorable photos of Coach Price that they may like to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bristol Lions Club, 522 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the many doctors, nurses and staff that attended to Norville's care, both in Bristol and Charlottesville. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
