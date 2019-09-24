Naomi Belcher Price, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1934, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Tazie F. and Bertha Rasnick Belcher. Naomi lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Parks Belk. She was an active member of Cross Park Assembly of God and a faithful follower of our Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walford Price; and sisters, June Wilson, Agnes Plank, Irene McMillan and Mary Ruth Boyd. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Moss (Pat) and Holly Dudley (Glenn); grandchildren, Charles Fulwider, Daniel Fulwider, Jay Fulwider (Kayla), Carla Fulwider, Katherine Turner (Ryan), and Amanda Cooper (Randall); two great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Thompson (George), Ferne Kautz, and Julia Musick; special niece, Regena Smith (Romney); and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cross Park Assembly of God, 2222 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Tony Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or charity of choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.