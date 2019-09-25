Naomi Belcher Price, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cross Park Assembly of God, 2222 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Tony Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.