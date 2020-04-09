Price, Joe Allen

CHILHOWIE, Va. Joe Allen Price, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Va. He was the son of the late John and Bertha Price. Joe loved and served his Lord and Savior all through his life, serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and Children's Church leader. He worked for American Furniture for 28 years and Food City for 10 years until his retirement. He loved people and found great joy in encouraging them in Christ. Joe wrote poems from the heart to show his love for the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Price; two sisters-in-law, Linda Romine and Shari Lindamood; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor David Gary officiating. The family would like to thank the Surgical ICU of Lewis Gale Hospital for their compassion and care for Joe and the family, and also thanks to special friends, Wanda and Dennis Waddell, and Bobby and Diane Collins. Memorial donations may be made to the Liver and Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Joe Allen Price family.

