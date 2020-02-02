Price, Harold Lee"Bud"

Harold Lee "Bud" Price GLADE SPRING, Va. Harold Lee "Bud" Price, age 82, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. He was the son of the late Lee "Curl" and Edgar Johnson Price. Harold was retired from American Furniture Co. in Chilhowie, Va. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Arnett Price; daughters, Janice Elaine Pennington and Rebecca Edith Tuell; brothers, Charles Kenneth and Ralph Kyle Price; brother-in-law, John Lester; and granddaughter, Lareasa Rayne Arnett. Harold is survived by his daughter, Michaela Ann Arnett; sons, Bobby Gene (Janet) Price, Harold Dean (April) Price, and Brian Kelly (Melissa) Price; brothers, James Allen Price (Bunnie) Price and Harry Dean (Mary) Price; sister, Shelby Jean Lester; sister-in-law, Mildred Opal Price; son-in-law, Donald Pennington; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; special friend, Lynn Campbell; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville with Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Blackwells Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Harold Lee "Bud" Price Family.
Service information
7:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
5:00PM-7:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370